2/14/2020
Guillermo Del Toro's 'Pinocchio' May Include Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz, Ewan McGregor, & More
Does the world need another Pinocchio movie? Probably not, but stop-motion version from Guillermo Del Toro? Well, yes, don't mind if I do. Del Toro's been working on this for nearly a decade, but it recently found a home at Netflix where an all-star voice cast is possibly being assembled.
Game of Thrones actor David Bradley revealed to Polish outlet Na Ekraine that he will be voicing Gepetto in Del Toro's version of the classic tale. He says he'll be joined by Del Toro's Hellboy pal Ron Perlman, Tilda Swinton, Ewan McGregor, and Christoph Waltz. Damn. No word on who they'll be voicing.
This should be taken with at least a little bit of salt until there's official confirmation from Netflix. Things change, and given that Del Toro will be busy for quite a while on Nightmare Alley, who knows if all of these people will stick around long enough for when Pinocchio rolls.