Gugu Mbatha-Raw Joins The MCU In 'Loki' Disney+ Series

If you thought Marvel would slack on the star power for their Disney+ shows, think again. The cast ofalready boasts Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson and Sophia Di Martino, and now you can addandstar Gugu Mbatha-Raw. Variety has the news, but of course there are no details on Mbatha-Raw's role. She could be pretty much anybody, especially since the crux of the series has an unreformed Loki traveling throughout the Multiverse using the Tesseract acquired inThis won't be Mbatha-Raw's first crack at the superhero game. She starred in the acclaimed 2019 indie, as part of a family of female heroes. Last month at Sundance she was seen in the world premiere of Peter Pan/Alice in Wonderland drama, which is expected to tie-in closely with, will debut in 2021.