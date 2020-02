Female 'Star Wars' Director Will "Absolutely" Happen Says Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy

The saddest thing about what Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy said about hiring a female director foris that it needs to be reported at all. The franchise's lack of diversity has been a hot-button issue for quite a while, and we've begun to see that change with, but on the big screen there doesn't appear to be a change on the horizon. Yet. But Kennedy assures us a change is coming, and that a woman will direct a Star Wars movie...someday.she told BBC from the BAFTAs red carpet.The ladies she's referring to her Bryce Dallas Howard and Deborah Chow, the latter also getting behind the camera for the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series.But when asked about the big screen, Kennedy enthusiastically repliedYou would think Kennedy would be eager to get a woman behind the camera given the way things have worked out with the male directors lately. Perhaps a female is whatneeds to turn things around? Maybe in 2022 when the next movie, whatever that may be, is expected to drop?