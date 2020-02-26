'Fatima' Trailer: Religious Drama Finds Children Of War Believing In Miracles

Whileis likely to be the biggest movie catering to the Easter audience, those looking for something with a bit more spirit will need to look a bit harder.is based on a true story of faith set during the hardships of WWI, and could be more in line with those looking to celebrate the season.Directed by Marc Pontecorvo and featuring a mix of young actors and screen vets, the film centers on three children in a small parish in Portugal who report being visited by the Virgin Mary, a claim which draws the ire of the government and the Catholic Church.The cast includes Joaquim de Almeida (), Goran Višnjić (), Stephanie Gil () and Lúcia Moniz (), with Sônia Braga and Harvey Keitel, who need no introduction.SYNOPSIS:comes to theaters on April 24th.