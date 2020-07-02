2/07/2020
'Fantastic Four': John Krasinski Would "Love" To Play Reed Richards, Just Don't Ask Him To Direct
A twist of fate more than a decade ago and the MCU might have been a very different place, and John Krasinski's career could be unrecognizable from it is now. You may recall Krasinski was a finalist alongside Chris Evans for the role of Captain America, a gig he obviously did not get. Ultimately, it worked out for everybody involved. Krasinski's doing pretty damn well, and that Evans guy gave us multiple Captain America movies, four Avengers movies, and "America's Ass."
Is there a chance, all this time later, that Krasinski could find his way to Marvel? Maybe as part of a Fantastic Four reboot? If there's even a tiny chance, Krasinski is ready and would "love" to do it...
“You’re like, ‘Do you have any interest in not shattering people’s dreams?'” Krasinski said to Total Film (via GamesRadar). “I would love to be in the Marvel universe. I love those movies because they’re fun, but I also think they’re really well done. And certainly a lot of my friends are in those movies. I have no idea what [Marvel] are thinking. But if they are considering me for Mr. Fantastic, continue to consider me because I would love it.”
Before his role as the protective patriarch in A Quiet Place would any of us have thought of Krasinski as Reed Richards? Now I won't be able to consider anybody else. Maybe he can even direct it?
“Oh man, directing one of those things? I don’t think I’m your guy. But if I was to act in one? I’d have so much fun,” Krasinski said.
Oh well, so much for that.