'Emperor' Trailer: Civil War Drama Stars Dayo Okeniyi As Legendary Outlaw Slave Shields Green

The acclaimed dramafinally gave Harriet Tubman's story the big screen treatment it long deserved, and now another powerful figure in the anti-slavery movement will get his due.is the new film from Oscar-nominated producer Reginald Hudlin (), and centers on the story of Shields Green, an outlaw slave and leader in John Brown's infamous raid on Harper's Ferry.The film stars Dayo Okeniyi () as Shields "Emperor" Green, joined by Naturi Naughton (), Kat Graham (), Mykelti Williamson (), James Cromwell (), and Bruce Dern (). Longtime producer Mark Amin () directs from a script he co-wrote with Pat Charles ().Okeniyi looks impressive and forceful in the role of Green, a figure that has largely been overlooked in the accounts of Brown's attack on Harper's Ferry. It does seem to be reading from the same Harriet playbook, emphasizing action to give this piece of history a more contemporary feel. Green comes across like a historical superhero, which I guess is fitting given some of his exploits.SYNOPSIS:hits theaters on March 27th.