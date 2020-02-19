'Dream Horse' Trailer: Toni Collette Raises A Champion Racehorse In The Sundance Crowd-Pleaser

The feel-good comedypremiered just a few weeks ago at Sundance, and I remember weighing whether or not to attend it. On the one hand, it featured the always-reliable, especially at Sundance, presence of Toni Collette. But at the same time, it also looked like one of those easy festival darlings meant to lure in paying crowds at public screenings, but not necessarily to challenge audiences. So I skipped it. I never heard anybody say two words about the movie, so I'm guessing my prediction was right.That's not to sayis a bad movie. Quite the contrary, it looks pretty good and may very well be a crowd-pleasing sleeper. The story centers on a barmaid who joins with others in her small-town village to breed and train the champion racehorse, Dream Alliance. Collette is joined in the cast by Damian Lewis, Owen Teale, Joanna Page, Karl Johnson, Steffan Rhodri, Anthony O’Donnell with Nicholas Farrell and Sian Phillips, with Euros Lyn behind the camera.SYNOPSIS:opens on May 1st.