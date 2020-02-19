Disney Sets Release Date For 'Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker'

Best Buy Exclusive Set

Officially closing out that new car smell on the latest installment of the Star Wars franchise Disney has released it's in-store and on-demand date for the AMAZING but underappreciated (fact) closing chapter in the Skywalker Saga.will be available on digital March 17th, followed later that month by the Blu-Ray release on March 31st. I'm one of those who LOVES physical media, but even I have stopped buying 'new blu's' so I'm a bit surprised by the time and effort put into the release, with Target, Best Buy, and Walmart all releasing different "exclusive" sets, but hey...it's Star Wars so you gotta go big.Not to miss a chance to drop cool stuff (*ahem cash in) Disney is also releasing a super-mega pack of the entire Skywalker Saga, all nine films in 4K UHD for the first time. I'm not going to lie...this pack does look pretty damn awesome. The Skywalker Saga collection hits shelves on March 31st alongside the stand-alone release of 'Rise of Skywalker'