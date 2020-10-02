Disney+ Knows How to Get You Ready for the Final Season of 'Clone Wars'

1×01: Ambush 1×05: Rookies 2×05: Landing at Point Rain 2×06: Weapons Factory 2×07: Legacy of Terror 2×08: Brain Invaders 2×12: The Mandalore Plot 2×13: Voyage of Temptation 3×02: Arc Troopers 4×21: Brothers 4×22: Revenge 5×06: The Gathering 5×01: Revival 5×14: Eminence 5×15: Shades of Reason 5×16: The Lawless 5×17: Sabotage 5×18: The Jedi Who Knew Too Much 5×19: To Catch a Jedi 5×20: The Wrong Jedi

There was a TON of excitement around the release of Disney+ last year, one of the most surprising reasons for that excitement was the announcement thatthe beloved animated series would be coming back for a final season. Crazy that I'm referring to this as a beloved animated series, talk about a turn around from the pilot. I still remember going to a screening for the theatrical release of the pilot and man....was it bad. That being said, the series REALLY found it's groove providing needed backstory to SO many iconic Jedi and doing what the prequel series failed to do, develop Anakin Skywalker and make us believe the legendary friendship between he and Obi-Wan Kenobi. If you're anything like me you've been catching up on all of the episodes available on Disney+ before the final season premiers on February 21st. Here's the only issue....over 6 season the series produced over 100 episodes, and while their less then 30 minutes a piece that still comes out to a work week worth of watching (maybe...math's not really my thing). Thankfully Disney+ has released a list of it's 20 essential episodes to catch up on before the premier. For Mandalorian fans, there's something for you too. Remember that crazy black lightsaber we saw during the season finale? Yeah, that's the Darksaber and you can learn all about it during these episodes. Check out the list below and let us know if Disney missed any important ep's on their list.