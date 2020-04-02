Disney Confirms 2020 Release Dates For 'The Mandalorian' Season 2 And First Wave Of Marvel Shows









Falcon and the Winter Soldier series would arrive this August, as During an earnings call CEO Bob Iger confirmed Marvel'sseries would arrive this August, as had been previously reported . Anthony Mackie returns as Falcon, who will be wielding Captain America's famous shield, and Sebastian Stan is back as Bucky aka the Winter Soldier, as they face the renewed threat of Baron Zemo, played once again by Daniel Bruhl.





The anticipated second season of The Mandalorian will arrive this October, with Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni back steering the adventures of Mando and Baby Yoda.





Moving up from its 2021 spot is WandaVision, which is now expected to arrive this December. The oddball series sets Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany's Vision in a 1950s-era TV sitcom world.





Disney dropped a teaser for the upcoming Marvel shows during the Super Bowl, which you can check out here

The big question surrounding Disney+ has been whether subscribers, of which Disney has confirmed there are 26 million of them, will have enough content to stick around for the long haul.can't run year 'round, can it? Well, there's another way to keep those paying customers happy and that's to keep giving them more Marvel and Star Wars programs to look forward to, and now we have release dates for three of the biggest shows coming to Disney+.