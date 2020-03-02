Disney Announces 'Hamilton' Movie With Original Broadway Cast Coming In 2021



We're filming the original cast before I go.

WE GOT YOU. 1)So far @USATODAY is the only one not burying the lede:We're filming the original cast before I go.WE GOT YOU. https://t.co/O7Vo9LhF7O June 16, 2016

We know that amovie is going to happen someday, it's only a matter of time. But before that happens, Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway smash will be seen on the big screen, and it's coming sooner than you might think.Back in 2016 we learned that a "live capture" of the show was filmed at the Rogers Theatre in New York City, featuring the Broadway cast and Miranda just as he was exiting the production...We didn't know what they were going to do with it or when we'd see it, but now Disney has confirmed the film will arrive on October 15th 2021. The original Broadway cast features a number of stars who have gone on to bigger things. Besides Miranda himself, the cast included Anthony Ramos, Leslie Odom Jr., Chris Jackson, Jonathan Groff, Daveed Diggs, and Renee Elise Goldsberry.So for those who couldn't be "in the room where it happened", this is your chance to experience the phenomenon on the big screen. Check out the press release below.