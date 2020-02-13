Dev Patel Brings A Cheeky Twist To A Classic In The Trailer For 'The Personal History of David Copperfield'

Can I tell you a secret? I've never read Dicken's classic 'David Copperfield'...I mean I'm sure it was assigned in 10th grade English class but I'm pretty sure the closest I got was watching the other David Copperfield make the Statue of Liberty disappear. I assumed it was dreary and boring like most of the classics tend to be. If the book is anything like the trailer for Dev Patel's new filmI may just need to crack that binding after all. I have such a weak spot for British indie films and this one hits all of the right notes. I'm not sure what I was expecting but this short clip really raised those expectations for the film quite a bit. A star-studded cast, beautiful scenery and just SO many oddball laughs. While we con't yet have an exact release date we will make sure to let you know as soon as we do. Check out the trailer below and let us know what you think!