2/26/2020
DC Readers: Win Passes To An Early Screening Of Pixar's 'Onward'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of Pixar's Onward, featuring the voices of Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Octavia Spencer. The film is directed by Dan Scanlon (Monsters University).
SYNOPSIS: Set in a suburban fantasy world, Disney and Pixar’s “Onward” introduces two teenage elf brothers (voices of Chris Pratt and Tom Holland) who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there. Pixar Animation Studios’ all-new original feature film is directed by Dan Scanlon and produced by Kori Rae—the team behind “Monsters University.” “Onward” releases in theaters on March 6, 2020.
The screening takes place on Tuesday, March 3rd at 7:00pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to enter, simply complete the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected and notified by email. Good luck!
a Rafflecopter giveaway