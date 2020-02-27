2/27/2020
DC Readers: Attend A Free Early Screening Of 'The Way Back'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of The Way Back, a story of redemption starring Ben Affleck and directed by Gavin O'Connor (Miracle, The Accountant).
SYNOPSIS: Jack Cunningham (Ben Affleck) once had a life filled with promise. In high school, he was a basketball phenom with a full ride to college, when suddenly, for reasons unknown, he walked away from the game, forfeiting his future. Now years later, Jack is stuck in a meaningless job and drowning in the alcoholism that cost him his marriage and any hope for a better life. When he is asked to coach the basketball team at his alma mater, which has fallen far since his glory days, he reluctantly accepts, surprising no one more than himself. As the boy starts to come together as a team and win, Jack may have finally found a reason to confront the demons that have derailed him. But will it be enough to fill the void, heal the deep wounds of his past, and set him on the road to redemption?
The screening takes place on Wednesday, March 4th at 7:30pm at Regal Majestic in Silver Spring. If you'd like to attend, go to the Warner Bros website here. Please remember all screenings are first come first served and you will need to arrive early to ensure seating. Enjoy the show!
The Way Back opens on March 6th.