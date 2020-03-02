2/03/2020
DC Readers: Attend A Free Early Screening Of 'Downhill'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to hit the slopes early and attend a free screening of Downhill, the new comedy starring Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The film is directed by Nat Faxon and Jim Rash (The Way Way Back) and is inspired by the acclaimed Swedish comedy Force Majeure.
SYNOPSIS: Barely escaping an avalanche during a family ski vacation in the Alps, a married couple is thrown into disarray as they are forced to reevaluate their lives and how they feel about each other. Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell star in this biting comedy.
The screening takes place on Tuesday, February 11th at 7:00pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to attend, simply go to the Fox Searchlight site here. Please remember all screenings are first come first served and you will need to arrive early to ensure seating. Enjoy the show!
Downhill opens in theaters on February 14th.