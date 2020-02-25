Dare To Say His Name! First Look At Jordan Peele's 'Candyman' Ahead Of Thursday's Trailer

How far would you go to get a first look at Jordan Peele's upcomingmovie? Would you dare say the dreaded terror's name five times, and risk his haunting presence forever? Although Peele is challenging fans of the horror to do exactly that, but you won't have to because we've got the first teaser and poster right here, ahead of this Thursday's trailer!Looks like Teyonah Parris is about to get paid a visit by the infamous slasher, made famous by Tony Todd in a trilogy of horrors in the '90s. Todd will return for this "spiritual sequel", along with Parris, Colman Domingo, and Watchmen's Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. The film will be directed by Nia DaCosta, from a story co-written by her, Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld.hits theaters on June 12th!