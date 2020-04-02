Chris Rock's 'Saw' Movie Has A Really Clunky Title

It's still kinda surreal that Chris Rock is making amovie, reviving the once-popular horror series that saw victims tortured in various games of death. A few weeks ago rumors began to surface of an official title, once that sounded like a working title or placeholder,. Clunky though that might sound, it appears to be legit.So there's a leaked version of the newtrailer out there, which we won't bother to post. The legit trailer should be out in a few days, anyway, and the leak is pretty shitty. But one thing about it is clear and that's the title is indeedUgh. damn, that's clunky.What probably happened is the film was going to be titled simply Spiral, until the marketing gurus reminded them that people only give a shit because this is a Saw movie. Better put it in the title.My question is, "Why not just call it "Saw: Spiral"?Whatever. The film, which Rock is starring in and developed the story for, also features Samuel L. Jackson, Marisol Nichols, and Max Minghella. Darren Lynn Bousman is behind the camera, with a May 15th release date set.