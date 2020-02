Chris Pratt Says 'Jurassic World 3' Will Feel Similar To 'Avengers: Endgame'

The cast ofis getting out of control. Along with returning stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Justice Smith, and characters we haven't seen since the first movie such as Jake Johnson and Omar Sy, we're getting the originalcast, too. Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum are all coming back, joined by brand new castmembers Scott Haze (), DeWanda Wise (), and Dichen Lachman (). Is there any room for dinosaurs? Aren't THEY the real stars?A cast of that size, it must feel pretty familiar to Pratt, who compared the movie toin a recent appearance on...But willhave that ultra-cool "On your left" moment likedid? Probably not. And will writer/director Colin Trevorrow have the balls to kill off any of these beloved characters? Surely a few of them should end up between the teeth of a hungry velociraptor, right?opens June 11th 2021, with filming to begin very soon according to Pratt, who says