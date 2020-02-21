'Charm City Kings' Trailer: Meek Mill Gives A Breakout Performance In This Year's Sundance Favorite

If you had told me going into Sundance that the Baltimore dirtbike dramawould emerge as one of my favorites of the festival, I'd have thought you'd been riding too much without a helmet. But it was a genuinely great coming-of-age film at a place always crowded with bland takes on the genre. Now you can get a feel for why there's so much buzz with this brand new trailer.Based loosely on the documentary, the film centers on a Baltimore youth who has dreams of joining the sickest motorcycle clique in town. To do that, he must navigate a cycle of crime, new loves, a doting parent, and more.It features a breakout performance by star Jahi Di’Allo Winston (he had a small but pivotal role in) and rapper Meek Mill, the latter is guaranteed to open some eyes. Angel Manuel Soto directs, bringing an uncommon authenticity while revealing a little-seen corner of black culture. Teyonah Parris,Will Catlett, Chino Braxton, Lakeyria “Wheelie Queen” Doughty, Donielle Tremaine Hansley, Kezii Curtis, and Chandler DuPont co-star.SYNOPSIS:rides into theaters on April 10th.