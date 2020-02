Box Office: 'Sonic' Outraces 'Call Of The Wild', Passes $200M Worldwide

1.- $26.3M/$106.6Mremains at the top of the leaderboard for a second week, falling 55% for $26M and $106M domestic. That number puts it fourth all-time in terms of video game flicks, behind($107M), 2001's($131M), last year's($144M). On top of that, it has earned another $95M overseas for $203M worldwide, enough to guarantee we'll get that Sonic vs. Tails showdown in a sequel.2. review )- $24.8MAudiences chose a CGI hedgehog over a CGI canine this weekend, but it was still a very strong debut for Disney/Fox's adaptation of. The Harrison Ford-led film about a domesticated dog who gets in touch with his wild side while in the Yukon, opened with $24M. Reviews have been generally favorable, with audiences giving it an A- Cinemascore and critics a 64% on Rotten Tomatoes. I was surprised at Ford's commitment to the movie, he bonds with his canine companion quite well. But the big problem we see reflected in the oversized $125M budget, and that's how much of it is done in CGI, which is weird for a movie about untamed Mother Nature. Currently, it has $40M worldwide and has a long ways to go before having a chance at earning a profit.3.- $7M/$72.5M4.- $5.9MOf all the low-budget horrors to get a sequel lately, 2016'sis the most unassuming. It did well enough, finishing up with $74M worldwide on a $10M budget, without the benefit of the buzz something likewas getting around the same time. So now we have, which finds the creepy doll flick underperforming with just $5.9M. That's with a bigger cast, led by Katie Holmes, roughly the same budget, and a promo campaign targeted solely at fans of the first film. But this one isn't catching anybody unawares, and it will likely be wiped out bynext week.5.- $5.8M/$191.1M6.- $4.4M/$151.9M7.- $4.1M/$20.1M8.- $3.1M/$48.9M9.- $3M/$310.9M10.- $2.8M/$17.6M