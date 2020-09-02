Box Office: 'Birds of Prey' Fails to Fly with $33M Weekend, Still Takes #1

1. Birds of Prey (review)- $33.2M
While not a bad start, per say, still well below the $50M estimates for the R-Rated DCEU flick starting one of their most popular characters. We'll see what the staying power is like for this film, but with the early blockbusters coming down the pipe the chance that this will still be a surprise hit is unlikely. After last weeks The Rhythm Section it looks like we need Wonder Woman to redeem the profitability of female-led action films.
2. Bad Boys for Life- $12M/$166M
Finally dropping out of the number 1 spot after 3 weeks. Burnett and Lowery have solidified their place amongst the buddy cop icons like Riggs and Murtaugh with this comeback smash
3. 1917- $9M/$132M
Not quite the surge for the film that many people predict to win Best Picture this weekend at the Oscars but still, not a bad overall haul for a war film that's somewhat light on action.
4. Dolittle- $6.6M$63.9M
5. Jumanji: The Next Level- $5.5M/$298M
6. The Gentleman- $4.1M/$26.8M
7. Gretel & Hansel- $3.5M/$11M
8. Knives Out- $2.3M/$158M
9. Little Women- $2.3M/$102M
10. Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker- $2.2M/$510M
That should do it, the last week in the top 10 for the Skywalker Saga. In this guys opinion it deserved much better, but the masses have spoken and I'll be sure to enjoy it on Disney+ time and again.