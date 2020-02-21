'Borderlands' Movie In The Works From 'Hostel' Director Eli Roth

Eli Roth is set to deliver his brand of cinematic anarchy and violence to a Borderlands movie. A film based on Gearbox's hit video games has been in the works for a few years, but now it is ready to move ahead with the Hostel and Cabin Fever director.
Borderlands is a fast-paced first-person shooter game set in a Mad Max-style dystopian future. Sounds perfect for the ultra-violent Roth, who says he plans on “bringing [his] own energy, ideas, and vision to the wild, fun, and endlessly creative world of the game.” Lionsgate Motion Picture Group president Nathan Kahane elaborated that “with Eli’s vision and Craig’s screenplay, we believe we have cracked the code on bringing the anarchic world of Borderlands to the big screen in a big way that will be a fresh, compelling and cinematic event for moviegoers and fans of the game.”
There's Emmy-winning talent on the script, too, with Chernobyl's Craig Mazin writing a new draft. Mazin previously wrote both The Hangover sequels and The Huntsman: Winter's War.
It'll be interesting to see just how far into his gory roots Roth goes for this one, since he's been branching out into more mainstream stuff lately. His most recent movie was the kid-friendly horror adaptation The House with a Clock in its Walls. Prior to that was the forgettable Death Wish remake with Bruce Willis.
So excited to be part of the @Borderlands family! Thank you @GearboxOfficial @Lionsgate @DuvalMagic, @picturestart, Arad Productions and everyone for welcoming me in. See you on Pandora! pic.twitter.com/UspqIcoerF— Eli Roth (@eliroth) February 20, 2020