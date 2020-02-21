'Borderlands' Movie In The Works From 'Hostel' Director Eli Roth

Eli Roth is set to deliver his brand of cinematic anarchy and violence to amovie. A film based on Gearbox's hit video games has been in the works for a few years, but now it is ready to move ahead with theanddirector.is a fast-paced first-person shooter game set in a-style dystopian future. Sounds perfect for the ultra-violent Roth, who says he plans on “bringing [his] own energy, ideas, and vision to the wild, fun, and endlessly creative world of the game.” Lionsgate Motion Picture Group president Nathan Kahane elaborated that “with Eli’s vision and Craig’s screenplay, we believe we have cracked the code on bringing the anarchic world of Borderlands to the big screen in a big way that will be a fresh, compelling and cinematic event for moviegoers and fans of the game.”There's Emmy-winning talent on the script, too, with's Craig Mazin writing a new draft. Mazin previously wrote bothsequels andIt'll be interesting to see just how far into his gory roots Roth goes for this one, since he's been branching out into more mainstream stuff lately. His most recent movie was the kid-friendly horror adaptation. Prior to that was the forgettableremake with Bruce Willis.