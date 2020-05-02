'Blow The Man Down' Trailer: Murder And Small-Town Secrets In Amazon's Coastal Thriller





The film marks the debut of writers/directors Danielle Krudy and Bridget Savage Cole, with a talented cast led by Morgan Saylor, Sophie Lowe, June Squibb, and Margo Martindale. The fun of a movie like this is watching characters who aren't practiced in a life of crime, and watching them flail about in an attempt to keep their heads above water. I love movies like this, and we will definitely have a review.





SYNOPSIS: Welcome to Easter Cove, a salty fishing village on the far reaches of Maine’s rocky coast. Grieving the loss of their mother and facing an uncertain future, Mary Beth & Priscilla Connolly cover up a gruesome run-in with a dangerous man. To conceal their crime, the sisters must go deeper into Easter Cove’s underbelly and uncover the town matriarchs’ darkest secrets.





Blow the Man Down comes to Amazon Prime on March 20th.





