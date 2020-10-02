'Birds Of Prey' Director Hopes For A Sequel With Harley Quinn And Poison Ivy

The opening weekend for Birds of Prey didn't exactly soar, but does that mean we've seen the last of Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn and her all-girl gang? Director Cathy Yan certainly hopes not.
Speaking with The Wrap, Yan said she "would love to see Poison Ivy and would certainly love to see the relationship between Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy. I don’t know — I think people aren’t ready to let go of Harley Quinn quite yet and you know, Margot I don’t think is ready to let go of Harley Quinn yet either, so… hopefully.”
The film opened with just $33M domestic, but a worldwide haul of $81M isn't too bad. The reviews have been very good, both with audiences and critics, so if strong word of mouth leads to a lengthy theatrical run we could see Warner Bros. leaning in favor of sequel.
To comic book fans, Harley Quinn's partnership with Poison Ivy is as important as hers with the Joker. They're the DC Universe's version of Bonnie & Clyde, and that could make for a crazy fun ride if ever brought to the big screen.
Harley Quinn will be seen next in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, opening in August 2021. Perhaps Poison Ivy will show up there first?