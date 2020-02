Ben Affleck Stirs Up Calls For Snyder Cut Of 'Justice League', Says It "Should Be Available"

Just when we thought cries of "Release the Snyder Cut" had died, Ben Affleck goes and stirs shit up again. Speaking recently with Cinemablend , Affleck once again said that Zack Snyder's cut ofshould be made available to the public.Affleck recalled.was initially directed by Snyder, but as we all know, a family tragedy saw him leave the project and be replaced by Joss Whedon. Whedon oversaw extensive rewrites and reshoots that created a movie far afield from Snyder's original plan. Dissatisfied fans have been clamoring, with the encouragement of a very-vocal Snyder, to see what his movie would've looked like if nothing had changed. Affleck agrees...This isn't the first time Affleck has backed Snyder's version of the maligned superhero flick. Last year during the movie's two-year anniversary he was one of a handful of Justice League stars to tweet their support Affleck's support aside, Warner Bros. has no plans to release Snyder's cut of. That won't stop Snyder from riling up his fanbase on social media, though.Affleck can be seen right now in Dee Rees', and next week in sports drama