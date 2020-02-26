2/26/2020
Ben Affleck Stirs Up Calls For Snyder Cut Of 'Justice League', Says It "Should Be Available"
Just when we thought cries of "Release the Snyder Cut" had died, Ben Affleck goes and stirs shit up again. Speaking recently with Cinemablend, Affleck once again said that Zack Snyder's cut of Justice League should be made available to the public.
“Zack was like, ‘Hey, they are doing this thing.’ And I said, ‘Zack, I love you, and I support you. However I can help you,'” Affleck recalled.
"I do think Zack's cut should be available."
Justice League was initially directed by Snyder, but as we all know, a family tragedy saw him leave the project and be replaced by Joss Whedon. Whedon oversaw extensive rewrites and reshoots that created a movie far afield from Snyder's original plan. Dissatisfied fans have been clamoring, with the encouragement of a very-vocal Snyder, to see what his movie would've looked like if nothing had changed. Affleck agrees...
“I do think that movie, you know, having two directors is a very weird thing. And for Justice League, the director had a family tragedy… and so you have a kind of cow’s body with a horse’s head a little bit with two directors a lot of times, for better or for worse."
This isn't the first time Affleck has backed Snyder's version of the maligned superhero flick. Last year during the movie's two-year anniversary he was one of a handful of Justice League stars to tweet their support.
Affleck's support aside, Warner Bros. has no plans to release Snyder's cut of Justice League. That won't stop Snyder from riling up his fanbase on social media, though.
Affleck can be seen right now in Dee Rees' The Last Thing He Wanted, and next week in sports drama The Way Back.