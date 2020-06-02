'All The Bright Places' Trailer: Elle Fanning And Justice Smith Shine In Brett Haley's Netflix Drama

While his films have definitely skewed towards the arthouse side, Brett Haley has impressed with, and. For me, there's no filmmaker I look forward to seeing more from, and that makes it tremendously exciting that he's hooked up with Netflix for, a romance led by Elle Fanning and's Justice Smith.Based on the Jennifer Niven book,is another film that deals with illness and its impact on young love, similar to what we've seen in The Fault in Our Stars and others. The script is co-written by Niven and Liz Hannah, the latter a Golden Globe nominee for. Joining Fanning and Smith in the cast are Alexandra Shipp, Keegan-Michael Key, Virginia Gardner, Luke Wilson, and Kelli O'Hara.I'm intrigued by the pairing of Fanning and Smith, something I never knew I wanted to see until right now. The film has been in the works for years, since 2014 if my mind remembers right, and went through at least one director before Haley came aboard. His movies tend to focus on a very small group of characters, usually just two people, giving the relationships room to breathe and the actors space to do their thing. Can't wait to see how this turns out.SYNOPSIS:hits Netflix on February 28th.