A Classic Renews It's Terror in the Super Bowl Spot for 'The Invisible Man'

I love the classic Universal Monsters, but I'll be honest and tell you that I've never found them scary. This new spot for the upcominghas me finally understanding just how terrifying the premise behind some of them can be if done right. I don't know anyone who would list the Invisible man as the scariest of the crew, but I think this film is going make people understand just how terrifying that premise could be, especially when you add the twist of the monster being an ex that isn't taking no for an answer. Check out the spot below and let me know if you agree, or I'm just being a wuss.