2020 Indie Spirit Awards: 'The Farewell' Wins Best Feature, 'Uncut Gems' Takes Best Director, Best Actor For Adam Sandler

The 2020 Independent Spirit Awards were handed out tonight, hosted for the second straight year by the hilarious Aubrey Plaza, and for the most part it went according to plan. In her opening bit, Plaza poked fun at the changing landscape for independent cinema, a popular target for show hosts, with the emergence of so many streaming services. Some of that was reflected in the winners, with a good number of them debuting on subscription platforms.It was a big night for Lulu Wang's, which took home the Best Feature Award, and a surprising victory for Zhao Shuzhen in the Best Supporting Actress category. Despite a campaign to get her recognized, Shuzhen was snubbed by the Oscars. Taking Best Director was the Safdie Brothers for their high-energy New York thriller,, which also earned Adam Sandler the Best Actor win. In what is likely a prelude to Oscar night, Renee Zellweger won Best Female Lead for her performance in. Shocking no one, Bong Joon-ho'swon for Best International Film, a title it's likely to claim from the Academy, as well.As far as surprises go, the Spike Lee-produced sci-fi filmwinning Best First Screenplay was a welcome one. Olivia Wilde overcame a very contentious field to win Best First Feature for her comedy, while popular pickended the night empty-handed.Full list of winners below!BEST FEATURE – The FarewellBEST FIRST FEATURE – BooksmartBEST FEMALE LEAD – Renee Zellweger, JudyBEST MALE LEAD – Adam Sandler, Uncut GemsBEST DIRECTOR Benny and Josh Safdie – Uncut GemsBEST DOCUMENTARY – American Factory, directors Julia Reichart, Steven BognarBEST SUPPORTING MALE – Willem Dafoe, The LighthouseBEST SUPPORTING FEMALE – Zhao Shuzhen, The FarewellBEST SCREENPLAY- Marriage Story, Noah BaumbachBEST FIRST SCREENPLAY – See You Yesterday, Fredrica Bailey, Stefon BristolBEST EDITING: Uncut Gems – Benny Safdie, Ronald BronsteinBEST CINEMATOGRAPHY – Jarin Blaschke, The LighthouseBEST INTERNATIONAL FILM – Parasite, Bong Joon HoROBERT ALTMAN AWARD – Marriage Story Noah Baumbach, Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler, Alan Alda, Laura Dern, Adam Driver, Julie Hagerty, Scarlett Johansson, Ray Liotta, Azhy Robertson, Merritt WeverJOHN CASSAVETES AWARD – Give Me LibertyPRODUCERS AWARD — Mollye AsherSOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD -Rashaad Ernesto Green, director of PrematureTRUER THAN FICTION AWARD Nadia Shihab, director of JabbolandTHE BONNIE AWARD – Kelly Reichardt