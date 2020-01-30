Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch' Lands Summer 2020 Release

For a few days I considered that Wes Anderson'smight be the secret screening here at Sundance. Sure, the rumors were it would debut at Cannes, but the one thing we absolutely had no idea of was when the movie would be released. Well, now we know, and the movie is arriving this summer.Fox Searchlight has announcedfor release on July 24th. The film will star a bunch of Anderson favorites along with plenty of actors he's never worked with before, including Benicio Del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Lea Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothee Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Bill Murray, and Owen Wilson.Anderson collaborated on the script with Schwartzman, Roman Coppola, and Hugo Guinness, for a story described as a "love letter to journalists" following a trio of storylines as part of a “collection of stories from the final issues of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century French city.”