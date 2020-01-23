1/23/2020
'Wake Up' Trailer: Olivia Wilde's 'Booksmart' Followup Is A Short Starring Margaret Qualley
While her directorial debut Booksmart may have been shut out of the Oscars (unfairly, depending on who you ask), Olivia Wilde's comedy was one of best-reviewed movies of the year. That's got a lot of people eager to see what she'll be doing behind the camera next. Well, if you were here at Sundance you could check out her next film, a short titled Wake Up, starring The Leftovers' Margaret Qualley.
Teaming with legendary cinematographer Matty Libatique (A Star is Born), Wilde tells a story blending multiple styles, with Qualley "as a woman awakened to a world she doesn't recognize, one where people are more engaged with screens and devices than with each other. She sets out on a journey to find connection in a disconnected world and relearn what it means to be human."
Wake Up will have its world premiere here at Sundance tomorrow, January 24th. Wilde's already working on her next feature, Don't Worry, Darling, alongside Booksmart writer Katie Silberman.