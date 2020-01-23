'Wake Up' Trailer: Olivia Wilde's 'Booksmart' Followup Is A Short Starring Margaret Qualley

While her directorial debutmay have been shut out of the Oscars (unfairly, depending on who you ask), Olivia Wilde's comedy was one of best-reviewed movies of the year. That's got a lot of people eager to see what she'll be doing behind the camera next. Well, if you were here at Sundance you could check out her next film, a short titled, starring' Margaret Qualley.Teaming with legendary cinematographer Matty Libatique (), Wilde tells a story blending multiple styles, with Qualley "as a woman awakened to a world she doesn't recognize, one where people are more engaged with screens and devices than with each other. She sets out on a journey to find connection in a disconnected world and relearn what it means to be human."will have its world premiere here at Sundance tomorrow, January 24th. Wilde's already working on her next feature,, alongsidewriter Katie Silberman.