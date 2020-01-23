'Vivarium' Trailer: Jesse Eisenberg And Imogen Poots Are Trapped In The 'Burbs

Buying a first home turns out to be a nightmare for Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots inA different kind of housing crisis unfolds for them, a couple who follow a mysterious real estate agent into a suburban neighborhood from which they are unable to escape.Behind the camera is Lorcan Finnegan, who previously helmed the 2016 eco-thriller. Finnegan debuted Vivarium at Cannes a year ago where it was enthusiastically received, so maybe put this one on your list of flicks to see in this early part of 2020.is expected to be released in March.