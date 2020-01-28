1/28/2020
Two New 'Transformers' Spinoff Films In The Works, Including 'Beast Wars'
Ever since the 1980s, people all around the world have fallen in love with the Transformers series of films, toys, television shows, and more. There has always been something extremely fascinating about these iconic robots that can transform themselves into fast cars, and it definitely shows. The first live action Transformers movie was released in 2007 and managed to rake in an impressive $709.7 million on a budget of $150 million.
Its sequels, such as 'Dark of the Moon' and 'Age of Extinction' also made quite a bit of money in the global box office, but none of them were really well received critically. That changed however, when their first spinoff film, Bumblebee, was released in the winter of 2018. People genuinely loved how the story of that movie felt much more grounded and was much more heartfelt.
What kind of story we will be getting in the future, we don't know. But what we do know is that there are now two Transformers spinoff films in the works at Paramount Pictures. Fans of the spinoff television series Beast Wars will be delighted to hear that one of the movies is a movie centered on that storyline, written by The Amazing Spider-Man's James Vanderbilt. But there is something for the Bumblebee fans too, because the other is reportedly going to be set in the universe of the 2018 film, penned by Army of the Dead's Joby Harold.
There is currently no set release date for either of these films, but one thing is for sure, we cannot wait to see what these two entries are going to have in store. Beast Wars could be an incredibly fun and thrilling movie, if it turns out to be true. [Deadline]