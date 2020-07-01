1/07/2020
Timothée Chalamet Is Bob Dylan In An Upcoming Biopic From James Mangold
If biopics on some of music's greatest icons are your thing, the last couple of years have been pretty great for you. Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman have not only earned critical acclaim, but did big numbers at the box office, leading to similar musical dramas being fast-tracked into production. And now there's one that is already a must-see, not just because it centers on rock musical royalty Bob Dylan, but because of the talent that will make this film a reality.
Timothee Chalamet is set to play Bob Dylan in a new film from Ford v Ferrari director, James Mangold. Damn. I don't know if women necessarily swoon over Bob Dylan, but they're about to. The film is based on Dylan's younger years, chronicled in Elijah Wald's book Dylan Goes Electric.
This, obviously, has to go on everybody's radar as a future awards candidate. Mangold is one of the most consistent filmmakers around. He's currently riding high on the success of Ford v Ferrari, but it was only a couple years that his X-Men spinoff Logan was met with accolades. Chalamet has been on an epic roll himself, and can currently be seen in Greta Gerwig's Little Women and Netflix drama The King. [THR]