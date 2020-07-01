1/07/2020
'Timmy Failure' Trailer: A Young Detective And His Polar Bear Sidekick Solve Crimes On Disney+
While The Mandalorian has dominated the conversation surrounding Disney+, it's also become the home for many of Disney's live-action family films. Lady and the Tramp, Noelle, and Togo have given parents another option for occupying the kids' attention, and now they'll have another in Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made from Oscar-nominated director Tom McCarthy.
Premiering later this month at Sundance, Timmy Failure centers on a Portland kid who longs to be a great private eye. Joined by his polar bear sidekick, he sets out to solve the mystery of his missing segway, which he's dubbed the Failure Mobile.
The film is based on the series of books by Stephan Pastis, who co-wrote the screenplay with McCarthy. The cast is lead by Wilson Fegley as Timmy, joined by Ophelia Lovibond, Kyle Bornheimer, Craig Robinson, and Wallace Shawn.
McCarthy is the Oscar-nominated director of such films as Spotlight, The Station Agent, The Visitor, Win Win, and *cough* The Cobbler. He's been pretty reliable for Disney in the past, co-writing Pixar's Up as well as the sports drama Million Dollar Arm and Christopher Robin.
SYNOPSIS: Directed by award-winning filmmaker Tom McCarthy, Disney+’s “Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made,” based on the best-selling book of the same name, follows the hilarious exploits of our quirky, deadpan hero, Timmy Failure, who, along with his 1,500-pound polar bear partner Total, operates Total Failure Inc., a Portland detective agency. An elementary school oddball, the clueless but confident Timmy (Winslow Fegley) must navigate the world of adults around him, including his overburdened mother (Ophelia Lovibond), her well-meaning boyfriend (Kyle Bornheimer), his teacher/nemesis (Wallace Shawn) and a school-mandated guidance counselor (Craig Robinson), all in his quest to become the best detective in the world.
Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made hits Disney+ on February 7th.