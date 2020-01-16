1/16/2020
'The Night Clerk' Trailer: Tye Sheridan And Ana De Armas Find Themselves Ensnared In A Murder Mystery
The emergence of Knives Out star Ana de Armas continues. Just as we said with the recently-released trailer for Sergio, this is shaping up to be a gigantic year for her. Not only does she have her first James Bond movie with No Time to Die, but she returns to the murder mystery genre for The Night Clerk, a new thriller from actor/filmmaker Michael Cristofer.
Ready Player One's Tye Sheridan leads the way as a socially-awkward hotel clerk who witnesses a guest's murder. It's sorta looking as if de Armas is the one who gets offed, but let's hope this new trailer is just messing with us. The clerk's nervous demeanor catches the attention of the lead detective, played by John Leguizamo, who makes him the prime suspect. Also co-starring in the film is Helen Hunt in a rare big screen role.
Cristofer might be best known for the years he spent in front of the camera on Mr. Robot, but he also directed Angelina Jolie in Gia and 2001's erotic thriller Original Sin, which happens to be his most recent directorial credit. But this movie is going to have added interest because of de Armas, so let's hope she sticks around through it for the long haul.
The Night Clerk opens February 21st.