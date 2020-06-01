'The New Mutants': Josh Boone Says It Was Never Meant To Be R-Rated

Scary film at PG-13. The atmosphere, mystery, & tone of Josh’s direction makes it work. The cast is stellar, not horror tropes who split from the group 1 by 1 like idiots only to get offed. They’re a team united; forged by the horror, and that’s new take. Bravo Josh & Co. https://t.co/HDpCZNp9Ro January 5, 2020

Today saw the long-awaited release of the latest trailer for, and I think it looks pretty good; scary and faithful to the comic book fans of the X-Men love. And this is no small thing, because sure as Hell it looked like this was either going to be complete garbage, or simply not come out at all. But it's happening, and director Josh Boone wants to get ahead of something he knows will come up because it always does when superhero films are involved.Even with the strong horror vibeis giving off, the film is and always has been designed to be PG-13. There was never any plan for it to be rated 'R', despite the success of films such as, and...This apparently won't stop the film from being incredibly scary, according to New Mutants artist Bill Sienkiewicz, one of the creators responsible for the storyline that inspired the film. If you know anything about Siendiewicz's run on that comic, it's probably his unique art during the "Demon Bear" storyline.hits theaters on April 3rd.