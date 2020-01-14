1/14/2020
'The Kindness Of Strangers' Trailer: Zoe Kazan, Jay Baruchel, And More Are In Need Of A Helping Hand
The Kindness of Strangers doesn't cheat you on the title or anything, that's for sure. It is exactly what it says, a movie about how strangers are brought together through acts of kindness, helping one another through various hardships. It's the kind of movie that could only really be set in New York City, where connections like the ones made here are, I assume, pretty common? Surely they don't just happen in movies, right?
Leading the excellent cast is Zoe Kazan, as an abused wife and mother who faces an uncertain future with her kids. She's joined by Jay Baruchel, Bill Nighy, Tahar Rahim, Andre Riseborough, and Caleb Landry Jones. Lone Scherfig, known for films such as One Day, Their Finest, and An Education, wrote and directed the film.
SYNOPSIS: In New York City, six strangers’ lives intersect in a modern tale of ordinary people struggling to find help, hope and love. As the unlikely group comes together, they discover that liberation and triumph lie in each other’s hands.
The Kindness of Strangers hits theaters and VOD on Valentine's Day. Makes sense.