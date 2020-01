'The Crown' Is Coming To And End After Season 5

If you were hopingwould stick around long enough to cover the recent royal scandals involving Prince Andrew/Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Harry/Meghan Markle, well, it's going to be a sad day. Netflix's Emmy-winning drama series is due to end after its fifth season, which recently cast Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth.The news was confirmed by creator/showrunner Peter Morgan to THR , who felt that now was the time to bring the show to a close despite the Royal Family being in the news more than ever...said Morgan.This means that unlike Claire Foy and Olivia Colman, Staunton will only get one season's worth of episodes to occupy the throne...said Staunton.There's still plenty ofleft to go. The third season just kicked off on November 17th.