1/31/2020
'The Crown' Is Coming To And End After Season 5
If you were hoping The Crown would stick around long enough to cover the recent royal scandals involving Prince Andrew/Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Harry/Meghan Markle, well, it's going to be a sad day. Netflix's Emmy-winning drama series is due to end after its fifth season, which recently cast Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth.
The news was confirmed by creator/showrunner Peter Morgan to THR, who felt that now was the time to bring the show to a close despite the Royal Family being in the news more than ever...
“At the outset, I had imagined ‘The Crown’ running for six seasons but now that we have begun work on the stories for season five it has become clear to me that this is the perfect time and place to stop,” said Morgan. "I’m grateful to Netflix and Sony for supporting me in this decision.”
This means that unlike Claire Foy and Olivia Colman, Staunton will only get one season's worth of episodes to occupy the throne...
“I have loved watching The Crown from the very start,” said Staunton. “As an actor, it was a joy to see how both Claire Foy and Olivia Colman brought something special and unique to Peter Morgan’s scripts. I am genuinely honored to be joining such an exceptional creative team and to be taking ‘The Crown’ to its conclusion.”
There's still plenty of The Crown left to go. The third season just kicked off on November 17th.