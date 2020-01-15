1/15/2020
Taika Waititi Thinks IG-11 Can Return To 'The Mandalorian', But Needs Fans' Help
Being a fan of Star Wars' O.G. killer droid, IG-88, I was skeptical of this new Taika Waititi-voiced IG-11 in The Mandalorian. But it turns out IG-11 turned out to be one of the show's best characters, from his first appearance in the pilot where he's helping Mando gun down enemies and find what would turn out to be Baby Yoda, to the season finale when he overcomes his murderous programming and becomes a protector. It could be argued IG-11 had the most complete story arc of the first season.
Too bad he can't come back, right? Self-destruct is a helluva thing.
Well, Waititi thinks there's hope, but he needs fans to pitch in. Waititi, who not only directed episodes but voiced IG-11, told TheWrap he'd definitely return if fans petition hard enough for the droid to make a comeback...
“I feel we just need to start a petition because I think that character, really, he held up the entire season, didn’t he? From episode one all the way through, he was the hero.”
He's sorta joking there, but not really. Like I said, IG-11 had a pretty dramatic evolution and it would be a shame if that was all we got to see of him. Droids can be rebuilt, right? Maybe they can transfer IG-11's consciousness into Mando's ship? Oh, that's been done already and fans didn't like it? My bad.
The Mandalorian returns to Disney+ this fall, probably with 100% less IG-11.