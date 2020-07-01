Taika Waititi Knows Baby Yoda's Actual Name But Won't Spill It

Taika Waititi is one of the busiest directors around, and he's come a long way since the days of directing little films like Eagle vs.Shark. Right now his Jojo Rabbit is a big part of the awards season, and then he's got the upcoming sports comedy Next Goal Wins with Michael Fassbender, followed by Marvel's Thor: Love & Thunder. But in the middle of all that he found time to direct and star in episodes of The Mandalorian, including the recent season finale. That gave him access to a certain piece of information about Baby Yoda that every single fan wants to know: his name.
The New York Times' Kyle Buchanan caught up with Waititi, and of course The Child came up in conversation. When Buchanan referenced the meme-machine that is Baby Yoda, Waititi jumped to inform him the little green guy has a real name. He's just not going to tell anybody...
I also asked Taika about Baby Yoda, since he directed the MANDALORIAN finale. “He’s not named Baby Yoda!” Taika insisted. There is a name yet to be revealed, and Taika knows it but won’t hint. “I’ll wait for Favreau to give that away.”— Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) January 6, 2020
This being Star Wars, he has to be related to somebody we know, right? Yoda Palpatine? Yaddle Calrissian? That Lando does kinda get around.
The Mandalorian returns for season two this fall.