'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' Trailer: Ahsoka Tano Takes On Maul In The Series' Return

The Skywalker Saga may have ended on a sour note, but don't worry; Lucasfilm has your back.is coming back for one more season to wrap up loose storylines, bringing with it all of the Ahsoka Tano, Dark Maul, lightsaber action that made it such a beloved animated series.Get it out of your head that Lucasfilm's animated shows are just to be ignored.fills in crucial gaps in the stories of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and more, overseen in part by Dave Filoni who would go on to spearheadand a little thing calledSYNOPSIS:comes to Disney+ on February 21st.