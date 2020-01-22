1/22/2020
'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' Trailer: Ahsoka Tano Takes On Maul In The Series' Return
The Skywalker Saga may have ended on a sour note, but don't worry; Lucasfilm has your back. The Clone Wars is coming back for one more season to wrap up loose storylines, bringing with it all of the Ahsoka Tano, Dark Maul, lightsaber action that made it such a beloved animated series.
Get it out of your head that Lucasfilm's animated shows are just to be ignored. The Clone Wars fills in crucial gaps in the stories of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and more, overseen in part by Dave Filoni who would go on to spearhead Star Wars Rebels and a little thing called The Mandalorian.
SYNOPSIS: From Dave Filoni, director and executive producer of “The Mandalorian,” the new Clone Wars episodes will continue the storylines introduced in the original series, exploring the events leading up to Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.
Created by George Lucas, with Dave Filoni as Executive Producer/Supervising Director, “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” stars Matt Lanter as “Anakin Skywalker,” Ashley Eckstein as “Ahsoka Tano,” Dee Bradley Baker as “Captain Rex” and the clone troopers, James Arnold Taylor as “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” Katee Sackhoff as “Bo-Katan,” and Sam Witwer as “Maul.”
Star Wars: The Clone Wars comes to Disney+ on February 21st.