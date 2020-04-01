'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' Return Date Has Been Revealed





A since-deleted promotional video for Disney+ programming revealed the seventh season of The Clone Wars debuts on Monday, February 17th. In the recent past, we've seen Disney launch new seasons of their animated shows on different nights than they regularly air, so it's unclear if Monday is where it will stay.





The Clone Wars debuted in 2008, and was set during the three-year war between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, with a special focus on the relationship between Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and his padewan Ahsoka Tano. The series ran for five seasons then moved to Netflix for a sixth titled The Lost Missions. To me, that season was unfocused and lacked compelling stories, plus it came to a lame, unsatisfying conclusion which has always stuck in the craw of fans. With the announcement of a seventh season, made at Comic-Con at 2018, those fans may finally see the show get a proper send-off.





