1/29/2020
Seth Rogen And 'The Batman' Writer Team On Internet Meme Horror 'Memetic'
Seth Rogen has really found his niche adapting offbeat comics, finding success with Preacher and The Boys, while adding others like the upcoming Fear Agent series alongside The Batman writer Mattson Tomlin. Now THR reports Rogen and Tomlin will reunite for another, Memetic, based on the BOOM! Studios horror graphic novel.
Created by James Tynion IV and published in 2015, Memetic centers on an Internet meme that goes viral, only to cause those exposed to it to go violently insane. One colorblind man proves to be immune, and attempts to avoid the chaos while trying to find his missing boyfriend.
Rogen is on board to produce the film, which will be written by Tomlin.
SYNOPSIS: Meme is an idea that starts with an individual, and then spreads to multiple persons and potentially entire societies. Richard Dawkins suggests a meme’s success comes from its effectiveness to the host. But history shows that destructive memes can spread just as rapidly through society. MEMETIC shows the progression of a weaponized meme that leads to the utter annihilation of the human race within 72 hours. The root of this apocalypse is a single image on the internet, a “meme” in the popular sense. A meme that changes everything.