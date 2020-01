Seth Rogen And 'The Batman' Writer Team On Internet Meme Horror 'Memetic'

Seth Rogen has really found his niche adapting offbeat comics, finding success withandwhile adding others like the upcoming Fear Agent series alongsidewriter Mattson Tomlin. Now THR reports Rogen and Tomlin will reunite for another,, based on the BOOM! Studios horror graphic novel.Created by James Tynion IV and published in 2015,centers on an Internet meme that goes viral, only to cause those exposed to it to go violently insane. One colorblind man proves to be immune, and attempts to avoid the chaos while trying to find his missing boyfriend.Rogen is on board to produce the film, which will be written by Tomlin.SYNOPSIS: