'Self Made': First Look At Octavia Spencer As Madam CJ Walker In Netflix's Drama Series









Spencer produces and stars in the four-part Netflix original series, which tells "the untold and highly irreverent story of black hair care pioneer and mogul Madam C. J. Walker and how she overcame hostile turn-of-the-century America, epic rivalries, tumultuous marriages and some trifling family to become America’s first black, self-made female millionaire." Spencer stars as Parker, with Tiffany Haddish, Blair Underwood, Carmen Ejogo, Garrett Morris, Kevin Carroll, and Bill Bellamy co-starring.





The series is based on the biography On Her Own Ground by A'Lelia Bundles, adapted by writer Nicole Asher. LeBron James and Kasi Lemmons (Harriet) are on board as exec-producers, with Lemmons directing the first episode.





Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker hits Netflix on March 20th.









So much of the African-American story is left out of the history books that it's up to movies and film to fill in those gaps. As black filmmakers gain a greater foothold in Hollywood, we're actually starting to see that happen more often. Case in point: the story of Madam C.J. Walker, an African-American entrepreneur and America's first female self-made millionaire. Her story is being told by Octavia Spencer and Lebron James (!!!) in the upcoming Netflix series,, and the first images have just been revealed.