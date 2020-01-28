Rough Roads Ahead for Daddy Dom in the Teaser for 'F9: The Fast Saga'

What a world we live in, trailers have trailers now. While the full trailer forwon't be out until this Friday we were treated to a bit of footage today of the next installment of the Fast & Furious franchise. It doesn't look like happily ever after is something the Torretto gang is ever going to see, Dom is now a father and living on a farm with Letty, but an ominous warning from Letty to Dom's son Brian lets us know all is not kosher in 1/4 mile land. Shockingly there's no action footage, but I'm sure we'll have plenty of that to go around in Friday's trailer. Stay tuned and we'll make sure to get that full trailer out to you as soon as it drops.