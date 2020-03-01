Review: 'The Song Of Names', A Powerful World War II Drama With Music At It's Heart

In a day and age where it seems like every year is highlighted by what addition(s) will be made to the Marvel cinematic universe – dominating not only much of the box office, but the public’s attention – The Song of Names is a moving drama that should not be overlooked. Based upon Norman Lebrecht’s novel of the same name – the film tells the story of Dovidl Eli Rapaport (Luke Doyle), a nine-year-old violin prodigy whose father has left in the care of Gilbert Simmons (Stanley Townsend) and his family in London at the start of World War II. The Rapaport family is from Warsaw and Dovidl’s father wanted to make sure his son was safe and able to continue progressing his violin skills. Martin Simmons (Misha Handley) is around the same age as Dovidl and Gilbert is hoping they will develop a relationship. Martin is jealous of all the attention Dovidl is getting at first, but they quickly develop a close bond and over the next decade, a brotherhood.





Dovidl continues to hone his musical talents over the years and his legend begins to grow, culminating in a performance that will have his name explode onto the international stage when he is 21. Dovidl's musical talents along with his training, instruments, and him as a person are something that Gilbert has been invested in for over a decade and this performance will finally make all the time and money worth it. Martin (Gerran Howell), the rest of the Simmons family, and a packed theater are awaiting Dovidl’s (Jonah Hauer-King) arrival – but he never comes, seemingly disappearing off the face of the Earth.







Thirty-five years later and Martin (Tim Roth) is still haunted by what happened to Dovidl (Clive Owen). Martin notices a strange mannerism by a young violinist at a music competition he is judging, something that he had only seen one other person ever do before – Dovidl. This leads Martin on an international search for his long-lost brother – a search that he is hoping will finally give him closure and understanding on what happened that fateful night back in 1951.



