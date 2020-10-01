'Ragnarok' Trailer: Netflix's New Series Combines YA Drama With Norse Mythology

. To the Norse gods of myth it's the end of all things, brought by an epic battle against giants and the World Serpent which tears the world apart. It's also a pretty cool Thor movie by Taika Waititi. Netflix's upcoming series has nothing to do with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, however, but looks to be a pretty cool blend of superhero-esque action and Nordic mythology.Calling to mind theseries of books and films which had ties to Greek myth, Ragnarok follows a young man named Magne (David Stakston) who arrives in the Norwegian town of Edda. There he begins to discover his supernatural powers linked to the gods of yore, and that the giants are still around causing havoc.Throw in some YA melodrama and you've got the potential for this to be a surprise hit for Netflix. And it doesn't hurt that a bunch of people will probably select it thinking they're about to see Thor fight the Hulk. Hey, if they watch it for a couple of minutes that counts as a "view", right?SYNOPSIS: Ragnarok is a coming-of-age drama building on and contributing to a new and surprising angle on Norse mythology. The series is set in the small, fictitious town of Edda, situated in the grand, breathtaking Norwegian nature. The story revolves around the inhabitants of Edda, who are perhaps not all who they claim to be. With them, we experience a drastically changing world: melting poles, warm winters, violent downpours. Some might say we’re headed for yet another Ragnarok. Unless someone intervenes in time…storms Netflix on January 31st.