Quentin Tarantino Has Written A 'Bounty Law' Series And Plans To Direct It

Quentin Tarantino may have idled on hisfilm, but with multiple Oscar nominations forhe's staying busy as ever. While he's talked about extended additions of that film, plus ideas about doing a play and writing a book, one of the more intriguing possible moves was to TV. In a recent conversation with Deadline, Tarantino sounds like he's confirmed a move to the small screen, and it'll be for a project that'll tie-into Leonardo DiCaprio's Rick Dalton.Tarantino says he has written and plans to direct a 5-episode series of, the fictional series seen in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood that DiCaprio's Rick Dalton built his career onhe said.This sounds amazing, but only if DiCaprio can be convinced to return for it. If this puts off his Tarantino's 10th and supposedly final movie for a while, I'm more than okay with that.