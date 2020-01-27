1/27/2020
Quentin Tarantino Confirms He Won't Direct 'Star Trek'
A Quentin Tarantino mulls over his 10th and supposedly final movie, a wrench was thrown in the works when reports surfaced he might direct an R-rated Star Trek film. It seemed an unusual way to close out a career, and I think most of Tarantino's fans have sorta blown off the idea, especially when it became known it would be Mark L. Smith (The Revenant) writing the script. Does Tarantino ever direct another person's script?
In a recent conversation with Deadline, Tarantino puts the kibosh on any hopes he'll be directing Star Trek. This despite his being a huge fan of Chris Pine, as revealed when he listed Unstoppable as one of the top movies of the decade.
“I think they might make that movie, but I just don’t think I’m going to direct it,” Tarantino said."It’s a good idea. They should definitely do it and I’ll be happy to come in and give them some notes on the first rough cut.”
Smith's script is still out there, so I guess it's always possible Tarantino or someone else can come back to it. As we know, Paramount has moved on with a Star Trek reboot led by Lucy in the Sky filmmaker Noah Hawley, so things have moved past both Tarantino and Pine at this point. Whatever Tarantino does next, I think it's safe to say it'll be 100% his own movie and not part of a studio franchise.