Quentin Tarantino Confirms He Won't Direct 'Star Trek'

A Quentin Tarantino mulls over his 10th and supposedly final movie, a wrench was thrown in the works when reports surfaced he might direct an R-ratedfilm. It seemed an unusual way to close out a career, and I think most of Tarantino's fans have sorta blown off the idea, especially when it became known it would be Mark L. Smith () writing the script. Does Tarantino ever direct another person's script?In a recent conversation with Deadline, Tarantino puts the kibosh on any hopes he'll be directing. This despite his being a huge fan of Chris Pine, as revealed when he listedTarantino said.Smith's script is still out there, so I guess it's always possible Tarantino or someone else can come back to it. As we know, Paramount has moved on with areboot led byfilmmaker Noah Hawley, so things have moved past both Tarantino and Pine at this point. Whatever Tarantino does next, I think it's safe to say it'll be 100% his own movie and not part of a studio franchise.