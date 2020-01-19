1/19/2020
Podcast: Bad Boys For Life, Dolittle, Morbius, and the Star Wars 9 that Might Have Been
Travis flies solo on this abbreviated episode of Cinema Royale. Martin Lawrence was finally able to convince Will Smith to return for BAD BOYS FOR LIFE, but was the wait worth it? While Robert Downey Jr.'s passion project DOLITTLE finally sets sail, and gets sunk at the box office.
Plus, a look at Colin Trevorrow's leaked STAR WARS 9 script, and what the new MORBIUS trailer means for the future relationship between Sony and Marvel Studios
