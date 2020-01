Podcast: Bad Boys For Life, Dolittle, Morbius, and the Star Wars 9 that Might Have Been

Travis flies solo on this abbreviated episode of Cinema Royale. Martin Lawrence was finally able to convince Will Smith to return for, but was the wait worth it? While Robert Downey Jr.'s passion projectfinally sets sail, and gets sunk at the box office.Plus, a look at Colin Trevorrow's leaked STAR WARS 9 script, and what the new MORBIUS trailer means for the future relationship between Sony and Marvel StudiosYou can follow and subscribe to Cinema Royale directly here , or head to Apple ITunes, Spotify, YouTube, and all major podcast outlets. Please like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @ punchycritic and @ punchdrunkjohn